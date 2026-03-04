Motilal Oswal Partners with ADB for Green Affordable Housing Boost

Motilal Oswal Home Finance has announced a significant financial collaboration with the Asian Development Bank. The agreement involves raising USD 100 million in non-convertible debentures, aimed at expanding affordable housing loans for women and fostering environmentally conscious building practices.

A portion of this investment will go towards women borrowers, while 10% will fund green-certified residential projects, aligning with recognized sustainability standards. According to Bhavin Shah, CFO of Motilal Oswal Home Finance, the collaboration not only diversifies funding sources but also enhances cost efficiency crucial for the housing finance industry.

Isabel Chatterton from ADB emphasized that the funding will help increase homeownership among women, currently at 13%, and aid the firm's venture into green-certified housing. Moreover, Motilal Oswal Home Finance has shown stable financial health with a Gross NPA of 1.43% as of late 2025.

