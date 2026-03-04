Trump to Endorse: Texas Senate Primary Shakeup

President Donald Trump has announced plans to make a key endorsement in the heated Republican primary for the Texas Senate seat, pushing for the candidate he does not endorse to withdraw.

The declaration adds a new dimension to the already contentious race, as Senator John Cornyn and Attorney General Ken Paxton face off in a runoff election for the Republican nomination.

Trump's endorsement is anticipated to significantly impact the race, potentially swaying the votes in favor of his chosen candidate and leaving others out of the running.

(With inputs from agencies.)