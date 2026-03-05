U.S. Stock Surge: Tech Rally & Middle East Tensions Influence Market

On Wednesday, U.S. stocks experienced a notable rise following reports of potential diplomatic talks from Iran, which alleviated some investor concerns about conflicts in the Middle East. President Trump's assurance to stabilize oil markets further bolstered confidence.

Technology stocks led the charge, with significant gains in the Nasdaq, which rose by 1.52%. High-profile tech firms such as Nvidia and Amazon demonstrated strong performances as investors returned to these stocks after prior sell-offs.

Despite the optimistic stock movements, the energy sector faced declines amid halted oil production in the Middle East, with ConocoPhillips dropping 2.8%. Economic experts remain divided on the conflict's long-term impact on the U.S. economy and Federal Reserve policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)