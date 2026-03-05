Left Menu

Diplomatic Tensions: Ecuador Declares Cuban Ambassador Persona Non Grata

Ecuador has declared Cuba's ambassador, Basilio Gutierrez, and other Cuban diplomatic staff as persona non grata. The Cuban state-run media outlet, Prensa Latina, confirmed the news. The Cuban embassy in Ecuador declined to comment on the situation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Quito | Updated: 05-03-2026 01:39 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 01:39 IST
Diplomatic Tensions: Ecuador Declares Cuban Ambassador Persona Non Grata
  • Country:
  • Ecuador

Ecuador has taken a significant diplomatic step by declaring Cuba's ambassador, Basilio Gutierrez, and other Cuban diplomatic personnel persona non grata.

The announcement was made public by Cuba's state-run media outlet, Prensa Latina, on Wednesday.

The Cuban embassy in Quito refrained from commenting when reached by Reuters, maintaining silence on the diplomatic fallout.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
US-Spain Diplomatic Clash: Bases, Trade, and Military Standoff

US-Spain Diplomatic Clash: Bases, Trade, and Military Standoff

 Spain
2
U.S.-Venezuela Oil Relations Under Trump's Watch

U.S.-Venezuela Oil Relations Under Trump's Watch

 Global
3
Market Resilience Amid Middle East Tensions and Cryptocurrency Surge

Market Resilience Amid Middle East Tensions and Cryptocurrency Surge

 Global
4
Zelenskiy's Diplomatic Moves: Middle East and Moscow Talks in Focus

Zelenskiy's Diplomatic Moves: Middle East and Moscow Talks in Focus

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026