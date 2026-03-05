Diplomatic Tensions: Ecuador Declares Cuban Ambassador Persona Non Grata
Ecuador has declared Cuba's ambassador, Basilio Gutierrez, and other Cuban diplomatic staff as persona non grata. The Cuban state-run media outlet, Prensa Latina, confirmed the news. The Cuban embassy in Ecuador declined to comment on the situation.
Updated: 05-03-2026 01:39 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 01:39 IST
Ecuador
Ecuador has taken a significant diplomatic step by declaring Cuba's ambassador, Basilio Gutierrez, and other Cuban diplomatic personnel persona non grata.
The announcement was made public by Cuba's state-run media outlet, Prensa Latina, on Wednesday.
The Cuban embassy in Quito refrained from commenting when reached by Reuters, maintaining silence on the diplomatic fallout.
