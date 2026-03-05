In the wake of an escalating energy crisis triggered by the Iran situation, Russian President Vladimir Putin has hinted at the potential suspension of gas supplies to Europe. The European Union's plan to ban Russian gas by 2027 adds complexity to the already volatile market.

The Iran conflict has exacerbated the situation, hindering shipping lanes and impacting the global energy supply chain, with significant ripples in the Middle East and beyond. President Putin argues that the ensuing rise in oil and gas prices is primarily driven by Middle Eastern instability and Western policies targeting Russian energy exports.

With Russia seeking new markets amid dwindling European dependency, Putin has acknowledged the shifting energy landscape, emphasizing the potential profitability of realigning Russia's gas exports. This development could benefit countries like China, as Moscow pivots its energy strategy in response to regulatory pressures and emerging market demands.

