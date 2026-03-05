Left Menu

Kim Jong Un's Naval Ambitions: North Korea's New Destroyer and Maritime Strategy

Kim Jong Un inspected his new destroyer, Choe Hyon, vowing to advance North Korea's naval nuclear capabilities. He observed cruise missile tests and announced plans to build two warships annually over the next five years. State media claim these developments enhance the country's maritime defense, though experts express skepticism about their readiness.

In a recent display of military prowess, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un carefully inspected the country's latest destroyer, the Choe Hyon, over a two-day period before its commissioning. Kim's focus has clearly shifted toward enhancing North Korea's naval capabilities, as evidenced by the test firing of cruise missiles from the vessel.

The inspections happened at a Western shipyard in Nampo, where Kim also assessed the progress of a third destroyer of the same class. This development aligns with his strategic goal to expand the operational range and preemptive strike capacities of his nuclear-armed forces. State media underscores the ship's sophisticated design, capable of handling diverse weapons systems, including nuclear-capable ballistic and cruise missiles.

While state media hail the advancement as remarkable, experts voice concerns about the destroyer's readiness for active duty, pointing to possible Russian collaboration in its construction. As Kim sets ambitious plans to bolster North Korea's maritime strength, regional tensions with South Korea could escalate further, especially with defiant remarks about maritime boundaries.

