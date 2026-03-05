Left Menu

China's Defense Spending Set for 2026 Boost

In a recent report, China's defense spending for 2026 is projected to increase by 7%. This rise marks a slight decrease from the 7.2% increase anticipated in 2025 but remains consistent with growth trends over the last decade.

  • China

China is set to increase its defense spending by 7% in 2026, according to a government report reviewed by Reuters. This comes as part of the nation's ongoing focus on military modernization.

The projected increase is slightly less than the 7.2% rise expected for 2025. Over the past decade, China's defense budget has seen consistent increases in line with this new projection.

Analysts suggest that these figures reflect China's strategic priorities and geopolitical considerations, reinforcing its long-term growth pattern in military investment.

