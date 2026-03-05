Inferno in Rithala: A Wake-Up Call for Delhi's Slums

A catastrophic fire broke out near Rithala Metro Station in northwest Delhi on Thursday morning, destroying over 50 shanties and rendering dozens homeless. The incident occurred around 4:15 AM, prompting an immediate response from the Delhi Fire Services (DFS), which deployed 15 fire tenders to the scene.

Despite the intensity of the flames, officials assured that the fire was eventually brought under control. No casualties or injuries have been reported thus far, although investigations are ongoing to determine the cause of the blaze.

This tragic event marks the second significant fire in the Rithala slums within four months, underscoring the persistent safety issues plaguing Delhi's informal settlements. Last November, a person lost their life in a similar incident in the area.

DFS reported that firefighting and cooling operations were conducted efficiently. One body was found, and a child, injured in the fire, was transported to Safdarjung Hospital for treatment. According to DFS officer SK Dua, 29 fire tenders were eventually deployed to control the inferno, classifying it as a Medium category fire considering its severity.

