Oil Price Surge: Impact on Global Growth and Inflation

A potential rise in oil prices to $100 per barrel might slow global economic growth by 0.4 percentage points and increase headline inflation by 0.7 percentage points, according to Goldman Sachs. While central banks may respond modestly, oil-exporting countries could benefit from the price hike.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-03-2026 15:25 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 15:25 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Goldman Sachs analysts predict that a spike in oil prices to $100 per barrel could reduce global economic growth by 0.4 percentage points, as conflict in Iran impacts Middle East oil and gas supply.

Under an optimistic scenario, prices could rise to $100 before normalizing in 2026, causing a significant 0.7 percentage point increase in global inflation.

While historically central banks have not reacted directly to oil shocks, there are concerns that policies could become more hawkish, especially if consumer prices experience an unprecedented rise.

