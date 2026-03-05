Oil Price Surge: Impact on Global Growth and Inflation

Goldman Sachs analysts predict that a spike in oil prices to $100 per barrel could reduce global economic growth by 0.4 percentage points, as conflict in Iran impacts Middle East oil and gas supply.

Under an optimistic scenario, prices could rise to $100 before normalizing in 2026, causing a significant 0.7 percentage point increase in global inflation.

While historically central banks have not reacted directly to oil shocks, there are concerns that policies could become more hawkish, especially if consumer prices experience an unprecedented rise.