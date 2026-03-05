Turmoil in West Asia: Oil Prices and the Strait of Hormuz Crisis
Fitch Ratings projects limited oil price increases despite the temporary crisis in the Strait of Hormuz affecting oil shipments. The oversupplied global oil market and potential naval protection factor in limiting risks. West Asia tensions have resulted in increased oil and natural gas prices worldwide.
- Country:
- India
Fitch Ratings maintains that the 2026 average Brent crude price is unlikely to surpass USD 63 per barrel despite the temporary closure of the Strait of Hormuz. The strait, although not formally shut down, is seeing fewer vessels due to potential threats from Iran.
Major oil companies are pausing shipments for safety reasons, and insurers have canceled war risk insurance on vessels. Fitch emphasizes that the strait's effective closure is expected to be short-lived, with global oil oversupply cushioning potential disruptions in Iranian oil supply.
The US and Israel have launched strikes on Iran, whose counterattacks have inflated oil and gas prices. The ongoing conflict and potential protracted closure of the strait could cause substantial oil market turmoil and further price hikes, cautions Fitch.
ALSO READ
Middle East Voices Concern Over Iran's Crisis
Drone Incursion: Azerbaijan Calls for Iran's Explanation
Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry accuses Iran of a drone attack on its territory and says two civilians were injured, reports AP.
Farooq Abdullah Condemns US-Israel Actions Against Iran
Azerbaijan Accuses Iran of Drone Assault