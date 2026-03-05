Left Menu

27-Year Justice Delayed: Shiv Dutt Acquitted in Bhajanpura Ceiling Collapse Case

The Karkardooma Court has acquitted Shiv Dutt, accused in a 27-year-old negligence case, as the prosecution failed to prove charges. The case involved a 1999 ceiling collapse in Bhajanpura, Delhi, during construction work that caused one death and several injuries. DLSA has been directed to compensate the victims.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-03-2026 12:48 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 12:48 IST
  • India

In a striking closure to a 27-year-old case, the Karkardooma Court has acquitted Shiv Dutt, accused of negligence in a 1999 ceiling collapse in Bhajanpura, Delhi. The incident led to one death and multiple injuries, resulting in a prolonged legal battle that saw key witnesses turn hostile against prosecution.

Judicial Magistrate First Class Pankaj Rai ruled that the prosecution could not establish negligence on Dutt's part, as no expert evidence indicated his preemptive knowledge of structural weaknesses. The court emphasized that the contract for the construction work had been assigned to an independent contractor, who has since passed away during the legal proceedings.

While acquitting Dutt, the judge urged the Delhi Legal Services Authority to provide compensation to the affected families under the Delhi Victim Compensation Scheme, acknowledging the state's responsibility toward the victims. The court directed the DLSA North East to assess and award appropriate compensation to the victims' families.

