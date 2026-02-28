Kejriwal's Acquittal Sparks Legal Rethink in India

A landmark verdict has been reached in the Delhi excise policy case, with the discharge of Aam Aadmi Party's national convenor Arvind Kejriwal. Senior Advocate Vikas Singh hailed the court's decision, emphasizing its potential to reshape the country's criminal jurisprudence and the examination of evidence admissibility in legal proceedings.

Singh underscored concerns surrounding the current judicial system, where inadmissible evidence often leads to arrests and legal actions without substantive grounds. He noted the lack of mechanisms to compensate individuals for unjust incarceration and reputational harm, underscoring a significant need for reform.

The ruling by Special Judge Jitender Singh criticized the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for its reliance on insufficient evidence, highlighting a failure to establish a prima facie case. The court's decision has intensified legal and political debates, questioning the integrity of prosecution strategies and prompting discussions on safeguarding constitutional rights.

