Middle East Tensions and Patchy Earnings Drag Down European Markets

European shares experienced a downturn on Thursday, with mounting Middle East conflicts affecting market sentiment, compounded by inconsistent corporate earnings reports.

The STOXX 600 index dropped by 0.3%, marking a stark contrast to its strongest performance in over three months on Wednesday. Miners suffered the most, with a sector decline of 1.5%.

The ongoing U.S.-Israel tensions with Iran saw no end, as Iran continued missile strikes against Israel, and the U.S. Senate blocked motions to halt American air campaigns. Investors awaited a crucial speech from ECB President Christine Lagarde and retail sales data from the euro zone, while Nexi and DHL shares noticeably slumped due to poor financial results.

