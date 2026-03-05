Left Menu

Middle East Tensions and Patchy Earnings Drag Down European Markets

European shares dipped amid Middle East conflict and uneven corporate earnings. The STOXX 600 fell 0.3%, after its best day in months. The U.S.-Israel tensions with Iran persisted, impacting market mood. Nexi shares plummeted 11.3% following poor results, while DHL dropped 5.4% due to profit decline.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-03-2026 14:08 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 14:08 IST
European shares experienced a downturn on Thursday, with mounting Middle East conflicts affecting market sentiment, compounded by inconsistent corporate earnings reports.

The STOXX 600 index dropped by 0.3%, marking a stark contrast to its strongest performance in over three months on Wednesday. Miners suffered the most, with a sector decline of 1.5%.

The ongoing U.S.-Israel tensions with Iran saw no end, as Iran continued missile strikes against Israel, and the U.S. Senate blocked motions to halt American air campaigns. Investors awaited a crucial speech from ECB President Christine Lagarde and retail sales data from the euro zone, while Nexi and DHL shares noticeably slumped due to poor financial results.

(With inputs from agencies.)

