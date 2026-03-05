Chhattisgarh's Political Titans: Verma vs Netam in Rajya Sabha Race

BJP's Laxmi Verma and Congress candidate Phulo Devi Netam have officially entered the fray for Chhattisgarh's Rajya Sabha elections, scheduled for March 16. With strong endorsements, both candidates are gearing up for a political showdown.

Verma, backed by prominent BJP figures, including Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, marked her nomination as a significant move reflecting her deep roots and political prowess within the party. A local OBC leader, she promises to advocate for the state's issues at the national level.

Meanwhile, Netam, a seasoned Congress leader, is vying for a consecutive term, supported by the party's top brass. Known for her dynamic leadership, particularly representing the tribal community, Netam's renomination signals her influence and dedication to public causes in Chhattisgarh.

