Middle East Concerns: Potential Civil War in Iran and Global Reactions

Middle Eastern countries have expressed concerns about the risk of civil war in Iran due to tensions involving Tehran, the U.S., and Israel. The EU aims to resolve conflicts diplomatically amidst disagreements over U.S. military actions and maritime security threats affecting international trade.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-03-2026 16:01 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 16:01 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Middle Eastern nations have raised alarms to European officials regarding the potential for a civil war within Iran as tensions between Tehran, the United States, and Israel rise. EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas disclosed the regional concerns during discussions before meeting with EU foreign ministers and Gulf Cooperation Council representatives to address the volatile situation in Iran and the Middle East at large.

Efforts are underway by the EU to promote a diplomatic approach, with Kallas advocating for diplomacy as the ultimate pathway to resolution. 'Wars really end in diplomacy, and there has to be room for diplomacy here to really get out of this cycle of escalation,' she emphasized to reporters. The EU remains particularly 'extremely worried' about maintaining maritime security, notably keeping the Strait of Hormuz operational despite not facing a significant short-term oil supply threat due to regional naval tensions.

Meanwhile, tensions have flared between the United States and Spain, primarily triggered by Madrid's refusal to allow U.S. military use of shared bases for operations against Iran. Though the White House asserts Spain agreed to cooperate, Spain denounces U.S. and Israeli bombings in Iran as reckless, calling for adherence to EU trade agreements. Kallas expressed hope that Washington would honor the existing EU-wide trade pact amidst the diplomatic conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

