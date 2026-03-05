Reviving Tradition: Water Conservation in Chhattisgarh

In a transformative move for water conservation, farmers in Chhattisgarh's Korea district have voluntarily allocated 5% of their land to develop small recharge ponds and terraced pits to collect rainwater. This shift is a part of a broader community-driven initiative, as noted by an official statement on Thursday.

The 'Aawa Paani Jhoki' movement has led to the revival of over 440 traditional ponds, boosting groundwater levels and controlling soil erosion. Improved crop moisture during dry spells is an additional benefit. Women, termed 'Neer Nayikas,' and young volunteers, known as 'Jal Doots,' have played a crucial role in this initiative, promoting water conservation through education and active community engagement.

Endorsed by the Centre's Jal Sanchay Jan Bhagidari campaign, the initiative has witnessed the construction of over 2,000 soak pits and the participation of more than 500 homes through the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. This collective action has increased groundwater levels by 3-4 meters in several areas, stabilized local livelihoods, and significantly reduced seasonal migration, as reported by district authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)