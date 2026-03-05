Dollar Dominance: Navigating Economic Turbulence Amid Middle East Tensions
The dollar climbed on geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, displacing traditional safe havens and impacting global markets. Traders adjusted their rate cut expectations, with the dollar index rising due to increased demand. The U.S. and European central banks reconsidered rate policies amid renewed inflation fears, affecting currencies and commodities.
The dollar resumed its upward trajectory on Thursday, driven by geopolitical tensions in the Middle East. Investors, seeking safety amid rising uncertainty, turned to the U.S. currency, causing traditional safe havens like gold to falter.
Iran's warnings following the sinking of its warship exacerbated the situation, leading to a dip in the euro and sterling. Consequently, the dollar index edged up to 98.91, indicating continued investor preference for the greenback.
Fears of inflation resurgence—fueled by escalating energy prices—have caught the attention of central bankers globally. As traders adjust rate cut expectations, the potential for policy shifts looms large, especially with the U.S. Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank closely monitoring unfolding economic pressures.
(With inputs from agencies.)
