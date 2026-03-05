Left Menu

BYD Unveils Revolutionary Blade Battery: Fast Charging in Extreme Cold

BYD's chairman, Wang Chuanfu, introduced the second-gen Blade Battery, promising rapid charging even in frigid conditions. Capable of charging from 20% to 97% in under 12 minutes at temperatures as low as -20°C, the battery offers a 777 km driving range, marking a significant advancement in cold-weather battery technology.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-03-2026 17:19 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 17:19 IST
BYD Unveils Revolutionary Blade Battery: Fast Charging in Extreme Cold

BYD's chairman, Wang Chuanfu, unveiled the latest innovation in battery technology on Thursday: the second-generation Blade Battery. This new release promises 'disruptive' fast charging even in harsh, cold environments, a notable achievement in the automotive industry.

The Blade Battery can be charged from 20% to 97% in under 12 minutes, even at a chilling minus 20 degrees Celsius. This technology leap offers drivers a substantial 777 kilometers of range, setting a new benchmark in electric vehicle capabilities.

The announcement was made during an event at BYD's headquarters in Shenzhen, underscoring the company's commitment to innovation and advancing automotive energy solutions in face of climate challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
NATO's Strategic Vigilance Amid Rising Tensions

NATO's Strategic Vigilance Amid Rising Tensions

 Belgium
2
China's Ambitious Five-Year Plan: Balancing Growth, Tech, and Tensions

China's Ambitious Five-Year Plan: Balancing Growth, Tech, and Tensions

 China
3
From Fields to Finances: Young Farmer's Son Cracks CA Exam

From Fields to Finances: Young Farmer's Son Cracks CA Exam

 India
4
AC Milan's Crucial Derby Clash: Old Rivals, New Stakes

AC Milan's Crucial Derby Clash: Old Rivals, New Stakes

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teachers must adapt as AI and rapid change transform classrooms, OECD warns

Digital Scams Surge Globally, Threatening Trust in the Expanding Digital Economy

Education Rise and Gender Imbalance Are Redrawing China’s Marriage Landscape

IMF Study Urges Serbia to Track Hidden Costs of Tax Breaks and Improve Transparency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026