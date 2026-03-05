BYD Unveils Revolutionary Blade Battery: Fast Charging in Extreme Cold
BYD's chairman, Wang Chuanfu, introduced the second-gen Blade Battery, promising rapid charging even in frigid conditions. Capable of charging from 20% to 97% in under 12 minutes at temperatures as low as -20°C, the battery offers a 777 km driving range, marking a significant advancement in cold-weather battery technology.
BYD's chairman, Wang Chuanfu, unveiled the latest innovation in battery technology on Thursday: the second-generation Blade Battery. This new release promises 'disruptive' fast charging even in harsh, cold environments, a notable achievement in the automotive industry.
The Blade Battery can be charged from 20% to 97% in under 12 minutes, even at a chilling minus 20 degrees Celsius. This technology leap offers drivers a substantial 777 kilometers of range, setting a new benchmark in electric vehicle capabilities.
The announcement was made during an event at BYD's headquarters in Shenzhen, underscoring the company's commitment to innovation and advancing automotive energy solutions in face of climate challenges.
(With inputs from agencies.)