Crisis in the Oilfield: Drones Disrupt Iraq's Rumaila

Foreign staff at Iraq's massive Rumaila oilfield, operated by British energy giant BP, were evacuated following the landing of two unidentified drones inside the field on Thursday, according to three Iraqi oil industry sources who spoke to Reuters.

A BP spokesperson confirmed, "We are taking all necessary steps to support our partners and ensure the safety of our people," adding that they are closely monitoring the situation and maintaining communication with those under their duty of care. Adjustments will be made as needed.

In a related update, two Iraqi oil officials reported the country has cut oil production by approximately 1.5 million barrels per day due to the Iran war, with cuts potentially expanding to over 3 million bpd soon as storage fills and exports stall. In January, Iraq's output was around 4 million bpd, with Rumaila contributing about 1.4 million bpd before a recent reduction of 700,000 bpd.