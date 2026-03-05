Left Menu

Crisis in the Oilfield: Drones Disrupt Iraq's Rumaila

Foreign staff were evacuated from Iraq's Rumaila oilfield due to drone landings. BP is ensuring staff safety and monitoring the situation. Iraq reduced oil production by 1.5 million barrels a day amidst a war with Iran, with potential further reductions due to storage limits and export challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-03-2026 18:08 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 18:08 IST
Crisis in the Oilfield: Drones Disrupt Iraq's Rumaila
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Foreign staff at Iraq's massive Rumaila oilfield, operated by British energy giant BP, were evacuated following the landing of two unidentified drones inside the field on Thursday, according to three Iraqi oil industry sources who spoke to Reuters.

A BP spokesperson confirmed, "We are taking all necessary steps to support our partners and ensure the safety of our people," adding that they are closely monitoring the situation and maintaining communication with those under their duty of care. Adjustments will be made as needed.

In a related update, two Iraqi oil officials reported the country has cut oil production by approximately 1.5 million barrels per day due to the Iran war, with cuts potentially expanding to over 3 million bpd soon as storage fills and exports stall. In January, Iraq's output was around 4 million bpd, with Rumaila contributing about 1.4 million bpd before a recent reduction of 700,000 bpd.

TRENDING

1
Tensions Flare in Madhya Pradesh: Stone Pelting Incident Amidst Liquor Smuggling Probe

Tensions Flare in Madhya Pradesh: Stone Pelting Incident Amidst Liquor Smugg...

 India
2
Escalating Conflict in West Asia Threatens India's LNG Supply Chain

Escalating Conflict in West Asia Threatens India's LNG Supply Chain

 India
3
Revitalizing Santa Cruz: Argentina Resumes Hydro Dam Project

Revitalizing Santa Cruz: Argentina Resumes Hydro Dam Project

 Global
4
Security Alert Sparks Tension in Riyadh's Diplomatic Hub

Security Alert Sparks Tension in Riyadh's Diplomatic Hub

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teachers must adapt as AI and rapid change transform classrooms, OECD warns

Digital Scams Surge Globally, Threatening Trust in the Expanding Digital Economy

Education Rise and Gender Imbalance Are Redrawing China’s Marriage Landscape

IMF Study Urges Serbia to Track Hidden Costs of Tax Breaks and Improve Transparency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026