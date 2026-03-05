Left Menu

Zelenskiy: Ukraine has received U.S. request for help with drones in Middle East

Reuters | Updated: 05-03-2026 23:33 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 23:33 IST
​President Volodynyr ​Zelenskiy ‌said on Thursday ​that Ukraine had received ‌a specific request from the United States for help ‌in dealing with drones ‌in the Middle East. "We received a request from the ⁠United ​States ⁠for specific support in protection ⁠against (Iranian-designed) 'shaheds' in the Middle East ​region," Zelenskiy wrote in ⁠English on the X social ⁠media ​platform.

"I gave instructions to provide the ⁠necessary means and ensure the presence ⁠of ⁠Ukrainian specialists who can guarantee the ‌required ‌security."

