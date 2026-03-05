Zelenskiy: Ukraine has received U.S. request for help with drones in Middle East
Reuters | Updated: 05-03-2026 23:33 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 23:33 IST
President Volodynyr Zelenskiy said on Thursday that Ukraine had received a specific request from the United States for help in dealing with drones in the Middle East. "We received a request from the United States for specific support in protection against (Iranian-designed) 'shaheds' in the Middle East region," Zelenskiy wrote in English on the X social media platform.
"I gave instructions to provide the necessary means and ensure the presence of Ukrainian specialists who can guarantee the required security."
