Trump tells Reuters he'll take help from any country on Iran after Ukraine drone offer

Reuters | Updated: 05-03-2026 23:36 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 23:36 IST
U.S. ​President ​Donald Trump ‌told Reuters on ​Thursday that he would ‌take assistance from any country, when asked about an offer ‌of support from Ukraine ‌to help defend against Iranian drones. "Certainly I'll take, you know, ⁠any ​assistance ⁠from any country," Trump told Reuters ⁠in a telephone interview.

Ukraine's President ​Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on ⁠Thursday that Ukraine had received a ⁠specific ​request from the United States for help in ⁠dealing with drones in the ⁠Middle ⁠East.

