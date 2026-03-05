Trump tells Reuters he'll take help from any country on Iran after Ukraine drone offer
Reuters | Updated: 05-03-2026 23:36 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 23:36 IST
U.S. President Donald Trump told Reuters on Thursday that he would take assistance from any country, when asked about an offer of support from Ukraine to help defend against Iranian drones. "Certainly I'll take, you know, any assistance from any country," Trump told Reuters in a telephone interview.
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Thursday that Ukraine had received a specific request from the United States for help in dealing with drones in the Middle East.
