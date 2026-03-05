Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes Solanki Family Twice: A Seafarer's Untimely Demise

The Solanki family is mourning the loss of Dixit Amritlal Solanki, a 33-year-old seafarer, who died in a drone boat attack on an oil tanker in the Gulf of Oman. This tragedy comes just a month after Dixit returned to Mumbai for his mother's last rites.

Updated: 05-03-2026 19:28 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Solanki family in north Mumbai faces a heart-wrenching tragedy, as they grapple with the deaths of two loved ones within two months. The latest blow came with the passing of Dixit Amritlal Solanki, a 33-year-old seafarer, in a devastating drone boat attack on an oil tanker in the Gulf of Oman.

Just over a month ago, Dixit had returned to Mumbai for his mother's funeral rites. Now, another calamity has struck, leaving his father, Amritlal, a retired seaman, in a state of speechlessness, overwhelmed by this series of misfortunes.

Living in Kandivali, Dixit was recognized by neighbors and the National Union of Seafarers of India (NUSI) for his dedication to his demanding job in the merchant navy. He had resumed his duties at sea only recently, illustrating his commitment to supporting his family.

(With inputs from agencies.)

