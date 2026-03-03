Belgium Slaps Hefty Bail on Seized Russian Oil Tanker
Belgium has set a 10 million euro bail for the Russian oil tanker Ethera, seized due to suspicions of operating under a false flag and using false documents. The tanker is part of the Russian shadow fleet, according to Belgian Defence Minister Theo Francken. Current exchange rate: $1 = 0.8631 euros.
Belgian authorities have imposed a 10 million euro bail on the Russian oil tanker Ethera, which was seized over the weekend, the government announced on Tuesday.
The tanker, a part of the Russian shadow fleet, is suspected of operating under false pretenses, carrying a false flag and false documents, stated Belgian Defence Minister Theo Francken.
This move marks a significant step in Belgium's efforts to counteract fraudulent activities at sea. The current exchange rate pegged the bail amount at approximately $11.59 million.