Belgium Slaps Hefty Bail on Seized Russian Oil Tanker

Belgian authorities have imposed a 10 million euro bail on the Russian oil tanker Ethera, which was seized over the weekend, the government announced on Tuesday.

The tanker, a part of the Russian shadow fleet, is suspected of operating under false pretenses, carrying a false flag and false documents, stated Belgian Defence Minister Theo Francken.

This move marks a significant step in Belgium's efforts to counteract fraudulent activities at sea. The current exchange rate pegged the bail amount at approximately $11.59 million.