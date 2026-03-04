US Ponders Military Protection for Hormuz Oil Tankers
The Trump administration is reportedly exploring the option of providing military escorts for oil and gas tankers navigating the Strait of Hormuz, according to a Politico report. Reuters has not verified the report.
The strategic waterway is a critical passage for global energy supplies, and its security is a matter of international concern.
While Politico has issued this report, Reuters has not been able to confirm the details independently.