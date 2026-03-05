Military Might Against Cartels: A Strategic Insight

In a bold statement, White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller underscored the critical need for military intervention to dismantle cartels operating in the Western Hemisphere. Speaking on Thursday, Miller remarked that decades-long efforts have shown that criminal justice systems alone are ineffective against cartel operations.

Addressing a conference of Latin American defense leaders held at the U.S. Southern Command headquarters, Miller articulated that a robust military strategy is essential to combat the pervasive influence and power of cartels. He emphasized that traditional law enforcement approaches fall short in curbing cartel activities that seriously threaten regional stability.

Miller's statement highlights a strategic pivot towards military solutions, as the U.S. gears up to tackle cartel operations more forcefully. This approach is intended to bolster regional security and strengthen international cooperation in the fight against organized crime in the hemisphere.

(With inputs from agencies.)