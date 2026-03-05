UK's Strategic Defense Move in West Asia: Starmer Pushes for Peaceful Resolution with Iran

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer reaffirmed the UK's stance on a peaceful resolution with Iran, amid heightened tensions involving US and Israeli air strikes. Starmer resisted joining the strikes, deploying additional Typhoon jets to West Asia to bolster the UK's defense operations.

Addressing reporters in London, Starmer emphasized a measured approach, focusing on British national interest. He underscored the importance of a negotiated settlement with Iran, stressing the UK's preference for diplomatic solutions over military interventions.

Despite pressure, Starmer maintained that sending fighter jets and anti-drone helicopters aims to enhance regional defense, working closely with the US, emphasizing cooperation in intelligence-sharing. Additionally, the UK confirmed repatriation efforts for citizens stranded in Oman.

