UK's Strategic Defense Move in West Asia: Starmer Pushes for Peaceful Resolution with Iran
UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer emphasizes a peaceful settlement with Iran, resisting US and Israeli strikes. While deploying additional fighter jets to West Asia for defense, Starmer assures UK's commitment to British national interest and cooperation with the US, amidst plans for repatriation of UK nationals.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer reaffirmed the UK's stance on a peaceful resolution with Iran, amid heightened tensions involving US and Israeli air strikes. Starmer resisted joining the strikes, deploying additional Typhoon jets to West Asia to bolster the UK's defense operations.
Addressing reporters in London, Starmer emphasized a measured approach, focusing on British national interest. He underscored the importance of a negotiated settlement with Iran, stressing the UK's preference for diplomatic solutions over military interventions.
Despite pressure, Starmer maintained that sending fighter jets and anti-drone helicopters aims to enhance regional defense, working closely with the US, emphasizing cooperation in intelligence-sharing. Additionally, the UK confirmed repatriation efforts for citizens stranded in Oman.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
West Asia conflict: 370 Punjabis stranded in Gulf region, says Mann
Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church Calls for Prayers Amid West Asia Tensions
Bangladesh Urges Energy Conservation Amid West Asia Crisis
Starmer's Strategic Stance: Britain Sends Typhoon Jets to Qatar Amid Middle East Tension
Modi and Macron Push for Peace in Turbulent West Asia