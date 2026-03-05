Left Menu

UK's Strategic Defense Move in West Asia: Starmer Pushes for Peaceful Resolution with Iran

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer emphasizes a peaceful settlement with Iran, resisting US and Israeli strikes. While deploying additional fighter jets to West Asia for defense, Starmer assures UK's commitment to British national interest and cooperation with the US, amidst plans for repatriation of UK nationals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 05-03-2026 22:05 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 22:05 IST
Addressing reporters in London, Starmer emphasized a measured approach, focusing on British national interest. He underscored the importance of a negotiated settlement with Iran, stressing the UK's preference for diplomatic solutions over military interventions.

Despite pressure, Starmer maintained that sending fighter jets and anti-drone helicopters aims to enhance regional defense, working closely with the US, emphasizing cooperation in intelligence-sharing. Additionally, the UK confirmed repatriation efforts for citizens stranded in Oman.

(With inputs from agencies.)

