Swift Revolutionizes Cross-Border Payments

Global financial messaging leader Swift is collaborating with international banks to launch an innovative system aimed at speeding up and economizing international payments for small businesses and consumers. Initially targeting major global markets, this new system will offer cost certainty, full-value delivery, and end-to-end traceability.

The initiative kicks off with projects in key markets such as Australia, Bangladesh, Canada, China, Germany, and the US, achieving faster transaction speeds and instant settlements where possible. With over 25 banks joining this effort by the end of June, Swift aims to expand payment routes further by the year's end.

This development is part of a broader strategy coordinated with a voluntary group of early adopter banks, aligning with the G20's consumer payment objectives. While 75% of Swift's transactions already reach their destinations within 10 minutes, the new system aims to further enhance user experience by addressing inefficiencies in the payment process.