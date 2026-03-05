Left Menu

Swift Revolutionizes Cross-Border Payments

Swift and global banks are implementing a new system designed to expedite and reduce costs for international payments, focusing initially on major markets. The system aims to offer cost certainty, instant settlement, and improved traceability. It is aligned with the G20's goals for better consumer payments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-03-2026 20:41 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 20:41 IST
Swift Revolutionizes Cross-Border Payments
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Global financial messaging leader Swift is collaborating with international banks to launch an innovative system aimed at speeding up and economizing international payments for small businesses and consumers. Initially targeting major global markets, this new system will offer cost certainty, full-value delivery, and end-to-end traceability.

The initiative kicks off with projects in key markets such as Australia, Bangladesh, Canada, China, Germany, and the US, achieving faster transaction speeds and instant settlements where possible. With over 25 banks joining this effort by the end of June, Swift aims to expand payment routes further by the year's end.

This development is part of a broader strategy coordinated with a voluntary group of early adopter banks, aligning with the G20's consumer payment objectives. While 75% of Swift's transactions already reach their destinations within 10 minutes, the new system aims to further enhance user experience by addressing inefficiencies in the payment process.

TRENDING

1
Amit Shah's Dynamic Odisha Visit: A Day Packed with Initiatives and Inaugurations

Amit Shah's Dynamic Odisha Visit: A Day Packed with Initiatives and Inaugura...

 India
2
Political Drama Unfolds: Surprising Candidate Pick for Himachal Pradesh Rajya Sabha Seat

Political Drama Unfolds: Surprising Candidate Pick for Himachal Pradesh Rajy...

 India
3
Romanian Convicted for Espionage: A Diplomatic Dilemma

Romanian Convicted for Espionage: A Diplomatic Dilemma

 Global
4
India and Finland Forge Strategic Partnership Amid Geopolitical Tensions

India and Finland Forge Strategic Partnership Amid Geopolitical Tensions

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teachers must adapt as AI and rapid change transform classrooms, OECD warns

Digital Scams Surge Globally, Threatening Trust in the Expanding Digital Economy

Education Rise and Gender Imbalance Are Redrawing China’s Marriage Landscape

IMF Study Urges Serbia to Track Hidden Costs of Tax Breaks and Improve Transparency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026