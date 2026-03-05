Left Menu

Clash in Rajasthan Assembly Over Debate Disruption

The Rajasthan Legislative Assembly experienced a heated exchange when a Congress MLA was interrupted during a bill debate. The incident ended with adjournment after objections to parliamentary protocol violations. The Assembly Speaker pledged to review the event's recordings and address the issue in his upcoming ruling.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 05-03-2026 22:20 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 22:20 IST
Clash in Rajasthan Assembly Over Debate Disruption
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A heated altercation unfolded in the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly on Thursday when Congress MLA Harimohan Sharma was interrupted during a debate on the Rajasthan Shops and Commercial Establishments (Amendment) Bill. The interruption prompted an objection from PCC chief Govind Singh Dotasra, who argued that ringing a bell during a legislator's speech was against parliamentary norms.

Assembly proceedings temporarily halted as tensions rose, with BJP and Congress legislators confronting each other and chanting slogans. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Jogaram Patel and Minister Avinash Gehlot defended the session's presiding officer, Sandeep Sharma, while criticizing Dotasra's conduct in the matter.

Amid this uproar, the session was adjourned for 30 minutes. Upon resumption, Assembly Speaker Vasudev Devnani announced his intention to review the video recording of the incident before issuing a formal ruling on the controversy the following day.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump tells Reuters he'll take help from any country on Iran after Ukraine drone offer

Trump tells Reuters he'll take help from any country on Iran after Ukraine d...

 Global
2
More than 20 states sue over new global tariffs Trump imposed after Supreme Court loss, reports AP.

More than 20 states sue over new global tariffs Trump imposed after Supreme ...

 Global
3
UPDATE 1-Dubai's Al Khaleej sugar refinery still open for exports and imports

UPDATE 1-Dubai's Al Khaleej sugar refinery still open for exports and import...

 Global
4
Memorable moments of Iranian ship crew in India fades

Memorable moments of Iranian ship crew in India fades

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teachers must adapt as AI and rapid change transform classrooms, OECD warns

Digital Scams Surge Globally, Threatening Trust in the Expanding Digital Economy

Education Rise and Gender Imbalance Are Redrawing China’s Marriage Landscape

IMF Study Urges Serbia to Track Hidden Costs of Tax Breaks and Improve Transparency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026