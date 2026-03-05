Clash in Rajasthan Assembly Over Debate Disruption

A heated altercation unfolded in the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly on Thursday when Congress MLA Harimohan Sharma was interrupted during a debate on the Rajasthan Shops and Commercial Establishments (Amendment) Bill. The interruption prompted an objection from PCC chief Govind Singh Dotasra, who argued that ringing a bell during a legislator's speech was against parliamentary norms.

Assembly proceedings temporarily halted as tensions rose, with BJP and Congress legislators confronting each other and chanting slogans. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Jogaram Patel and Minister Avinash Gehlot defended the session's presiding officer, Sandeep Sharma, while criticizing Dotasra's conduct in the matter.

Amid this uproar, the session was adjourned for 30 minutes. Upon resumption, Assembly Speaker Vasudev Devnani announced his intention to review the video recording of the incident before issuing a formal ruling on the controversy the following day.

(With inputs from agencies.)