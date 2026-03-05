Left Menu

Revamping Nampally: Hyderabad's Railway Station Set for Major Transformation

Union Coal Minister G Kishan Reddy announced the redevelopment of Hyderabad's railway station with a Rs 327 crore investment, aiming for completion by 2027. The project includes modern amenities and infrastructure upgrades to meet the city's growing needs. Telangana's railway infrastructure sees a significant budget boost.

Updated: 05-03-2026 22:19 IST
  • India

Union Coal Minister G Kishan Reddy announced on Thursday that the Central government is investing Rs 327 crore in redeveloping Hyderabad's railway station, aiming for completion by the end of 2027.

Reddy, inspecting the redevelopment work, highlighted the station's future as a modern, passenger-friendly hub, emphasizing the importance of upgraded amenities and infrastructure.

The project is part of a substantial financial boost for Telangana's railway infrastructure, with projects worth nearly Rs 48,000 crore currently underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)

