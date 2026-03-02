Sebi's Bold Move: Revitalizing India's Corporate Bond Market
Sebi aims to invigorate India's corporate bond market by developing credit bond indices in partnership with the RBI. By enhancing liquidity, broadening issuer participation, and increasing retail engagement, the regulator is setting the stage for a thriving investment landscape in 2024.
- Country:
- India
Sebi is set to prioritize the corporate bond market's growth this year, focusing on the development of credit bond indices and related derivatives with the RBI's cooperation. Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey expressed, during an interview with PTI, the regulator's commitment to improving liquidity and diversifying investor engagement in this segment.
Pandey, who marked a year in office on March 1, emphasized the need for a robust secondary market, improved trading activities beyond primary issues, and enhanced retail awareness. Currently, a significant proportion of corporate bonds are held to maturity, with limited retail participation and knowledge about the bond market.
Sebi's strategy includes reforms like the Request for Proposal and the Request for Quote frameworks to boost transparency and price discovery. As part of broader efforts, the regulator is also aligning with the RBI to create a variety of bond indices, signaling a promising future for the bond market in India.
(With inputs from agencies.)
