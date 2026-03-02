Left Menu

Sebi's Bold Move: Revitalizing India's Corporate Bond Market

Sebi aims to invigorate India's corporate bond market by developing credit bond indices in partnership with the RBI. By enhancing liquidity, broadening issuer participation, and increasing retail engagement, the regulator is setting the stage for a thriving investment landscape in 2024.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-03-2026 06:03 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 06:03 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Sebi is set to prioritize the corporate bond market's growth this year, focusing on the development of credit bond indices and related derivatives with the RBI's cooperation. Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey expressed, during an interview with PTI, the regulator's commitment to improving liquidity and diversifying investor engagement in this segment.

Pandey, who marked a year in office on March 1, emphasized the need for a robust secondary market, improved trading activities beyond primary issues, and enhanced retail awareness. Currently, a significant proportion of corporate bonds are held to maturity, with limited retail participation and knowledge about the bond market.

Sebi's strategy includes reforms like the Request for Proposal and the Request for Quote frameworks to boost transparency and price discovery. As part of broader efforts, the regulator is also aligning with the RBI to create a variety of bond indices, signaling a promising future for the bond market in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia Stands Firm: No Military Involvement in Escalated Iran Conflict

Australia Stands Firm: No Military Involvement in Escalated Iran Conflict

 Global
2
Operation Epic Fury: The U.S. Unleashes Advanced Warfare on Iran

Operation Epic Fury: The U.S. Unleashes Advanced Warfare on Iran

 Global
3
Tragic Fallout: US-Iran Escalation Claims American Lives

Tragic Fallout: US-Iran Escalation Claims American Lives

 United States
4
Escalating Tensions: Israeli Strikes on Hezbollah

Escalating Tensions: Israeli Strikes on Hezbollah

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI energy monitoring system could reshape residential power management

Capitalist incentives could push AI toward catastrophic outcomes

AI becomes academic lifeline for remote university students

Is perceived usefulness the real reason students adopt AI chatbots?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026