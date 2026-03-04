Sebi Simplifies Compliance for Alternative Investment Funds with New Reporting Framework

In a significant move to ease compliance, Sebi has revamped the reporting system for Alternative Investment Funds (AIFs). The markets regulator announced an annual reporting framework, reducing the burden of quarterly submissions which previously demanded extensive details.

Under the revised guidelines, AIFs are required to file a comprehensive Annual Activity Report online via the Sebi Intermediary Portal. This must be completed within 30 calendar days post the financial year-end in March. Notably, the inaugural report will cover the financial year ending March 2026, with a submission deadline set for May 31, 2026.

The streamlined process also entails a trimmed quarterly activity report, due within 15 days after each quarter's conclusion, although no separate submission is needed for the March quarter. This update comes following recommendations from a Sebi working group, aimed at simplifying compliance and enhancing operational efficiency.

(With inputs from agencies.)