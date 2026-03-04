Left Menu

Sebi Simplifies Compliance for Alternative Investment Funds with New Reporting Framework

Sebi has introduced an annual reporting system for Alternative Investment Funds (AIFs), replacing the previous quarterly compliance framework to enhance ease of doing business. AIFs must submit a detailed annual report and a limited quarterly report, with new formats supported by IVCA to assist in ensuring compliance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-03-2026 22:04 IST | Created: 04-03-2026 22:04 IST
In a significant move to ease compliance, Sebi has revamped the reporting system for Alternative Investment Funds (AIFs). The markets regulator announced an annual reporting framework, reducing the burden of quarterly submissions which previously demanded extensive details.

Under the revised guidelines, AIFs are required to file a comprehensive Annual Activity Report online via the Sebi Intermediary Portal. This must be completed within 30 calendar days post the financial year-end in March. Notably, the inaugural report will cover the financial year ending March 2026, with a submission deadline set for May 31, 2026.

The streamlined process also entails a trimmed quarterly activity report, due within 15 days after each quarter's conclusion, although no separate submission is needed for the March quarter. This update comes following recommendations from a Sebi working group, aimed at simplifying compliance and enhancing operational efficiency.

Latest News

