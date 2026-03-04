Tensions Escalate: Ras Tanura Refinery Faces Renewed Attacks

Saudi Aramco's Ras Tanura, a critical hub for refining and exporting crude oil, faced another attack on Wednesday, believed to be a drone strike, informed sources reported. The attack ended without causing any damage, according to a spokesman from Saudi Arabia's defense ministry, as quoted by the state news agency.

Despite the attack, the energy ministry confirmed there was no disruption to supplies. Meanwhile, oil transport through the Strait of Hormuz remains at a standstill after recent U.S. and Israeli operations against Iran sparked tensions. Numerous ships have docked at the Strait's peripheries, wary of Iranian threats to target transiting vessels.

Saudi Aramco is exploring alternative routes, considering the Red Sea as an option to bypass the conflict-ridden area. Past assaults, including the 2019 attacks on Abqaiq and Khurais, underscore the vulnerabilities of Saudi Arabia's fortified energy facilities in the persistent geopolitical storm.

(With inputs from agencies.)