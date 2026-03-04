Mystery Attack on Saudi Aramco's Key Refinery Again
Saudi Aramco's Ras Tanura, its largest domestic refinery, was hit yet again by an unknown projectile. The exact target within the complex remains unclear, though reports indicate a shutdown following a drone attack earlier in the week.
Updated: 04-03-2026 15:21 IST
Saudi Aramco's Ras Tanura refinery, a critical component in its domestic operations, was disrupted once more on Wednesday by an unidentified projectile, according to four sources.
Details of the exact location or nature of the damage within the complex remain undisclosed. The complex had already been closed since Monday, as reported by a source to Reuters, owing to a prior drone attack.