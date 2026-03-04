Left Menu

Mystery Attack on Saudi Aramco's Key Refinery Again

Saudi Aramco's Ras Tanura, its largest domestic refinery, was hit yet again by an unknown projectile. The exact target within the complex remains unclear, though reports indicate a shutdown following a drone attack earlier in the week.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 04-03-2026 15:21 IST | Created: 04-03-2026 15:21 IST
Mystery Attack on Saudi Aramco's Key Refinery Again
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Saudi Aramco's Ras Tanura refinery, a critical component in its domestic operations, was disrupted once more on Wednesday by an unidentified projectile, according to four sources.

Details of the exact location or nature of the damage within the complex remain undisclosed. The complex had already been closed since Monday, as reported by a source to Reuters, owing to a prior drone attack.

TRENDING

1
Telangana Man Survives Abu Dhabi Attack Amid Gulf Tensions

Telangana Man Survives Abu Dhabi Attack Amid Gulf Tensions

 India
2
Escalation in the Middle East: US-Israeli Strikes Devastate Iran

Escalation in the Middle East: US-Israeli Strikes Devastate Iran

 United Arab Emirates
3
Germany Accuses Moscow of Concealing True War Costs: A Closer Look at Russia's Budget Deficit

Germany Accuses Moscow of Concealing True War Costs: A Closer Look at Russia...

 Global
4
Raijor Dal's Bold Move: 11 Candidates Announced for Assam Elections

Raijor Dal's Bold Move: 11 Candidates Announced for Assam Elections

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026