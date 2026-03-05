Left Menu

Middle East Conflict and Inflation Pressures Impact Wall Street Indices

Wall Street's major indexes fell as the conflict in the Middle East sparks inflation concerns, potentially complicating the Federal Reserve's policies. Technology sector recovery offers some relief, while energy costs threaten inflation control efforts. Market investors await further developments and key economic reports amid geopolitical uncertainties.

Wall Street's main indexes slipped on Thursday as the ongoing Middle East conflict stokes fears of rising inflation, potentially complicating the Federal Reserve's monetary policy strategies. The conflict, entering its sixth day, has heightened tensions across financial markets, putting upward pressure on energy prices and inflation rates.

Broadcom's optimistic forecast for its artificial intelligence chip revenue, projected to exceed $100 billion next year, offered some respite, boosting its shares by 2.9%. Despite regional instability, Wall Street indices have outperformed European and Asian markets, driven by a tech stock rebound partially recovering February's losses.

A sustained disruption in the strategic Strait of Hormuz could exacerbate inflation through higher energy and shipping costs. As crude prices near $100 per barrel, market participants closely monitor developments and anticipate potential delays in Federal Reserve interest rate decisions. Investor caution is reflected in market volatility, as geopolitical dynamics continue to influence financial landscapes.

