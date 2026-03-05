Universal Music Group Halts US Stock Market Debut Amid Uncertainty
Universal Music Group has decided to postpone its US stock market launch due to prevailing market uncertainty. Despite strong financial performance in 2025, with revenues reaching 12.5 billion euros, the company is cautious about market conditions before proceeding with the listing.
Universal Music Group, the largest music label globally, has announced a halt to its planned stock market listing in the United States. The decision comes amidst growing uncertainties in the market.
The company cited the current volatile market environment as a key factor influencing this strategic move. Universal Music Group's financial performance remains robust, with full-year revenue for 2025 climbing to 12.5 billion euros, marking an 8.7% increase year-on-year at constant currency rates.
This financial strength positions the company well, yet the uncertainties in the market have encouraged a more cautious approach regarding the timing of its US stock market debut.
