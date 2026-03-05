Universal Music Group Halts US Stock Market Debut Amid Uncertainty

Universal Music Group, the largest music label globally, has announced a halt to its planned stock market listing in the United States. The decision comes amidst growing uncertainties in the market.

The company cited the current volatile market environment as a key factor influencing this strategic move. Universal Music Group's financial performance remains robust, with full-year revenue for 2025 climbing to 12.5 billion euros, marking an 8.7% increase year-on-year at constant currency rates.

This financial strength positions the company well, yet the uncertainties in the market have encouraged a more cautious approach regarding the timing of its US stock market debut.