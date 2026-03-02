Left Menu

SWR Triumphs with Record Revenue Growth in 2025-26

The South Western Railway (SWR) reported impressive financial results for the fiscal year 2025-26, with a 14.31% growth in revenue, spearheaded by freight and passenger sectors. Key achievements in February 2026 included record freight loading and increased passenger numbers.

South Western Railway (SWR) has reported significant financial success for the financial year 2025-26 until February, with gross revenue hitting Rs 8,550 crore. This marks a 14.31% increase compared to the previous year.

In February 2026 alone, the SWR registered a gross revenue of Rs 780 crore, showcasing a growth rate of 7.25% from last year. Freight operations were the primary revenue drivers, contributing Rs 4,876 crore with an 18.27% rise.

Freight loading performance enhanced the revenue generation, with originating freight loading reaching 47.5 million tonnes by February 2026, a 17% increase. Passenger revenue also climbed by 9.25%, reaching Rs 3,154 crore during the period.

