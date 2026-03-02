SWR Triumphs with Record Revenue Growth in 2025-26

South Western Railway (SWR) has reported significant financial success for the financial year 2025-26 until February, with gross revenue hitting Rs 8,550 crore. This marks a 14.31% increase compared to the previous year.

In February 2026 alone, the SWR registered a gross revenue of Rs 780 crore, showcasing a growth rate of 7.25% from last year. Freight operations were the primary revenue drivers, contributing Rs 4,876 crore with an 18.27% rise.

Freight loading performance enhanced the revenue generation, with originating freight loading reaching 47.5 million tonnes by February 2026, a 17% increase. Passenger revenue also climbed by 9.25%, reaching Rs 3,154 crore during the period.

(With inputs from agencies.)