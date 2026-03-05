Venezuelan gov't, Shell sign oil deals, state television says
Reuters | Updated: 05-03-2026 23:23 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 23:23 IST
Venezuela's acting President Delcy Rodriguez has signed oil deals with international major Shell , state television said on Thursday, without providing any details.
Rodriguez, who is hosting U.S. Interior Secretary Doug Burgum in the South American country, was shown in silent images on state channel VTV at a meeting with suit-clad attendees including Burgum.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
