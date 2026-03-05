Left Menu

Venezuelan gov't, Shell sign oil deals, state television says

Reuters | Updated: 05-03-2026 23:23 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 23:23 IST
​Venezuela's ​acting ‌President Delcy Rodriguez ​has ‌signed oil deals with international major ‌Shell , state television ‌said on Thursday, without providing any ⁠details.

Rodriguez, ​who ⁠is hosting U.S. ⁠Interior Secretary Doug Burgum ​in the South ⁠American country, was ⁠shown ​in silent images on ⁠state channel VTV ⁠at ⁠a meeting with suit-clad ‌attendees including ‌Burgum.

