South Africa’s Budget Office Head Edgar Sishi to Join IMF

South Africa’s National Treasury Deputy Director General (DDG) of the Budget Office, Edgar Sishi, will leave the department to take up a new position at the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The National Treasury confirmed Sishi’s resignation in a statement, noting that his last day in office will be at the end of March 2026.

Treasury Acknowledges Sishi’s Contribution

Treasury Director General Dr Duncan Pieterse thanked Sishi for his years of service and congratulated him on his international appointment.

“The National Treasury thanks Edgar for his dedicated service to the department and to South Africa and congratulates him on his new post,” Pieterse said.

He acknowledged that the departure of a senior official presents challenges but expressed confidence in the strength of the team within the Budget Office.

“Edgar has built a strong team at the Budget Office, and I have full confidence in their ability to maintain the very high standards set under his stewardship,” Pieterse added.

Nearly Two Decades at National Treasury

Sishi joined the National Treasury in 2007 and has been a key member of the department’s senior leadership for several years.

He assumed leadership of the Budget Office in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic, a period marked by major fiscal pressures and economic uncertainty.

According to the Treasury, Sishi played a crucial role in guiding South Africa’s public finances through these challenges.

Role in Improving Public Finances

The department credited his leadership with contributing to a turning point in the country’s fiscal outlook, reflected in the 2026 national budget.

For the first time since before the 2008 global financial crisis, South Africa’s public debt trajectory has begun to stabilise.

Treasury officials said this improvement could support:

Stronger economic growth

Lower government borrowing costs

Protection of long-term social spending

Interim Leadership Plan

The recruitment process for a new permanent Deputy Director General of the Budget Office will begin soon.

In the meantime, from 1 April 2026, three chief directors who have extensive experience with the budget process will serve as acting heads of the Budget Office on a rotational basis.

The rotation will begin with Marumo Maake, who previously served as acting head of the Budget Office from April to October 2025.

Treasury said the interim arrangement is intended to ensure continuity and stability in the management of the country’s fiscal policy and budget planning.