Iran's Ali Larijani Blasts US-Israeli Strike, Challenges Trump's Freedom Narrative

Iran's security chief Ali Larijani criticized US President Trump following a deadly strike on a school in Iran. He condemned America's 'peace through strength' doctrine, amidst escalating tensions in West Asia. Iran retaliated with drone and missile attacks after the US-Israeli strike killed Iran's Supreme Leader.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-03-2026 20:55 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 20:55 IST
Graves dug for the dead schoolgirls in Minab (Photo/X@alilarijani_ir). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Iran

In a powerful response to recent US-Israeli military actions in southern Iran, Ali Larijani, Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council, on Thursday, harshly criticized US President Donald Trump. Larijani slammed the doctrine of 'peace through strength' following a deadly strike that killed over 160 girls at Minab Girls' Primary School in the Hormozgan province.

Larijani sternly rebuked Trump in a post on X, questioning the US policy on freedom and labeling the US-Israeli forces as 'criminals.' This condemnation comes after increasing international concern over the strikes, which have injured another 100 individuals. Larijani's remarks highlight the soaring tension in West Asia.

The attack, which also resulted in the death of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, prompted a robust Iranian response, with waves of drone and missile attacks targeting American bases and Israeli interests. Despite reports of potential negotiations between Iran and the US, Larijani dismissed the possibility of engaging in talks, citing the ongoing aggression.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

