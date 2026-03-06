Rajesh Power Seals Milestone Battery Storage Deal in Gujarat
Rajesh Power Services' subsidiary has partnered with Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam for a 65 MW battery storage project in Gujarat. This marks their entry into the utility-scale battery storage market. The project, backed by Viability Gap Funding, will improve grid stability and complement renewable energy integration.
- Country:
- India
In a significant move, Rajesh Power Services announced that its affiliate, Rajesh Power Projects, has signed an agreement with Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam for a 65 MW/130 MWh Battery Storage Project in Virpore, Gujarat. This deal marks the company's official breakthrough into the utility-scale battery storage sector.
The Battery Energy Storage Purchase Agreement outlines a 12-year operation at a contracted tariff of Rs 1.89 lakh per MW per month, with the project expected to launch within 18 months of signing. This initiative was secured through competitive bidding, supported by Viability Gap Funding, part of GUVNL's efforts to bolster the state's renewable energy capacity.
With Gujarat emerging as a leader in grid-scale battery storage, the new system will enhance grid flexibility by storing excess electricity and supplying it during peak demand. Kurang Panchal, Managing Director of Rajesh Power Services, hailed the agreement as a milestone in the company's growth and diversification in the energy sector.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
EIB Pledges €1 Billion for Renewable Energy in Sub-Saharan Africa
IL&FS Mutual Fund Boosts Renewable Energy with Rs 125 Crore Commitment
Spain's Sovereign Immunity Challenge in Renewable Energy Dispute Rejected
Surge in Renewable Energy Trading: IEX Sees 30% Growth
UK Supreme Court Denies Spain's Immunity in Renewable Energy Dispute