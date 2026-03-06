Left Menu

Rajesh Power Seals Milestone Battery Storage Deal in Gujarat

Rajesh Power Services' subsidiary has partnered with Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam for a 65 MW battery storage project in Gujarat. This marks their entry into the utility-scale battery storage market. The project, backed by Viability Gap Funding, will improve grid stability and complement renewable energy integration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-03-2026 15:17 IST | Created: 06-03-2026 15:17 IST
Rajesh Power Seals Milestone Battery Storage Deal in Gujarat
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move, Rajesh Power Services announced that its affiliate, Rajesh Power Projects, has signed an agreement with Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam for a 65 MW/130 MWh Battery Storage Project in Virpore, Gujarat. This deal marks the company's official breakthrough into the utility-scale battery storage sector.

The Battery Energy Storage Purchase Agreement outlines a 12-year operation at a contracted tariff of Rs 1.89 lakh per MW per month, with the project expected to launch within 18 months of signing. This initiative was secured through competitive bidding, supported by Viability Gap Funding, part of GUVNL's efforts to bolster the state's renewable energy capacity.

With Gujarat emerging as a leader in grid-scale battery storage, the new system will enhance grid flexibility by storing excess electricity and supplying it during peak demand. Kurang Panchal, Managing Director of Rajesh Power Services, hailed the agreement as a milestone in the company's growth and diversification in the energy sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

