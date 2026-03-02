Left Menu

QatarEnergy to Declare Force Majeure Amid Facility Attacks

QatarEnergy plans to declare force majeure on LNG shipments following facility attacks in Ras Laffan, impacting production. Earlier, the company halted LNG and related product outputs as a response to these attacks. This move signifies a significant disruption in Qatar's energy operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 02-03-2026 19:22 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 19:22 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

QatarEnergy is poised to declare force majeure on liquefied natural gas (LNG) shipments, following recent disruptions caused by attacks on its facilities in Ras Laffan. This development comes after the company announced a halt in LNG production earlier this week.

The decision to invoke force majeure highlights the severe impact of the attacks on QatarEnergy's operations. While the specific details of the force majeure declaration are yet to be disclosed, it signifies a significant setback for one of the world's largest LNG producers.

According to a source with knowledge of the situation, the incidents have forced QatarEnergy to rethink its immediate export strategies. The global energy market could potentially face ripples from these disruptions, affecting LNG supply chains and prices.

