MRPL Dismisses Force Majeure Claims
Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd (MRPL) has clarified that it has not invoked the 'force majeure' clause. This statement aims to address and dismiss any rumors or claims suggesting otherwise. The company continues to operate normally without declaring any disruptions in its operations.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-03-2026 19:47 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 19:47 IST
Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd (MRPL) has publicly clarified that it has not declared 'force majeure', a contractual clause allowing exemption from liability in unforeseen events.
The statement comes in response to circulating rumors suggesting potential operational disruptions.
MRPL reassures stakeholders that the company remains fully operational without any declared interruptions.
(With inputs from agencies.)