Slovakia's SPP Eyes Increased Russian Gas Amid EU Tensions

Slovakia's SPP is negotiating with Gazprom to boost Russian gas imports despite EU sanctions. Talks occur amid rising gas prices due to geopolitical tensions. SPP seeks to amend contracts, requiring EU exemptions, and explores non-Russian alternatives post-2027 amid EU plans to end Russian gas reliance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-03-2026 15:36 IST | Created: 06-03-2026 15:36 IST
Slovakia's SPP Eyes Increased Russian Gas Amid EU Tensions
Slovakia's national gas company, SPP, is in discussions with Russian energy giant Gazprom to boost its Russian gas imports for the current and upcoming year compared to 2025 levels. This move comes ahead of a looming European Union ban on Russian gas, with sources close to the negotiations revealing the details.

Amid soaring EU gas prices—driven up 50% this week due to Qatar halting LNG exports following geopolitical tensions—SPP began the talks before the conflict worsened. In November, SPP announced it had received only one-third of its gas from Russia for 2025, following the end of transit through Ukraine at the close of 2024.

To address potential supply shortfalls, discussions may lead to SPP raising Russian supplies to fulfill all of its gas requirements through 2027, contingent on the progression of talks. However, EU regulations impose limitations on increasing Russian gas contract volumes without exemption, adding a layer of complexity to the negotiations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

