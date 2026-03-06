Karnataka's 11G Economic Vision: Balancing Welfare and Infrastructure

In a significant move, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah unveiled his record 17th budget in the Assembly, spotlighting a blend of welfare and infrastructure initiatives. Among the key announcements was a proposed social media ban for individuals under 16, a bold step aimed at youth protection.

With an extensive Rs 4,48,004 crore budget, Siddaramaiah laid out plans to upgrade schools, complete critical water projects like the contested Mekedatu reservoir, and boost infrastructure in Bengaluru. His government is also introducing the '11G model,' a Karnataka-specific economic framework to guide sustained growth.

The budget addresses regional imbalances and fiscal challenges, with a focus on revenue mobilisation despite GST collection disruptions. The leader took the opportunity to criticize the central government for federal shortcomings, advocating for increased sensitivity to Karnataka's demands.

