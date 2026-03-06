Tension Ignites: Protest and Violence in Uttam Nagar

Tensions soared in Delhi's Uttam Nagar as protests erupted following the death of a young man during Holi festivities. Angry demonstrators, mainly from Hindu political groups, set vehicles ablaze and blocked roads, demanding justice for the deceased, who died after an altercation over a water balloon mishap.

Police faced significant challenges dispersing the crowds and clearing traffic blockades, even resorting to mild force. Security was heightened across the area as authorities worked to restore order and prevent further violence. Drones were deployed to monitor the protestors, and several arrests were made as investigations continued.

The violent incident originated from a clash between families after colored water accidentally splashed on a woman, sparking tensions that ultimately led to tragedy. As police investigate, community members demand swift action and peace in the wake of these disturbances.

(With inputs from agencies.)