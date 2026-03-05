Left Menu

Holi's Vibrant Dance: Unveiling the Ancient Huranga Tradition at Shri Dauji Temple

The traditional Huranga celebration at Shri Dauji Temple featured vibrant colors, a playful bond theme, and participation from locals and foreigners. Significant quantities of natural colors were prepared for the event, celebrating the playful interaction between women and their brothers-in-law. Women dress traditionally, and the event culminates with the Charkula dance.

Mathura | Updated: 05-03-2026 16:43 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The age-old custom of Huranga was colorfully celebrated at the Shri Dauji Temple in Baldev, drawing the attention of both locals and visiting foreigners. The vibrant festivities utilized over six quintals of tesu flowers, alongside other natural ingredients, coloring the event in tradition and history.

The event, celebrated for illustrating the playful bond between sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, sees men drenching women with colors, while women playfully retaliate by tearing men's clothes, twisting them into whips. Sewayat Vinod Kumar Sharma shared that this tradition supposedly traces back to playful interactions of Lord Krishna and the gopikas.

Security measures were diligently placed as the temple grounds turned a myriad of colors. Women, dressed in traditional lehengas, chanted Holi Rasiya songs, enriching the spiritual ambiance. The celebrations conclude with the Charkula dance, where a woman balances 108 lamps on her head, symbolizing divine talent.

(With inputs from agencies.)

