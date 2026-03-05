Delhi's Holi Crackdown: Over 1,200 Drunk Driving Challans Issued

During a special enforcement drive on the festival of Holi, the Delhi Traffic Police issued more than 1,200 challans for drunk driving, an official announced on Thursday. The operation resulted in fewer violations compared to last year, reflecting a successful effort to enhance road safety.

Data from the traffic police showed that 1,204 drunk driving challans were issued on Wednesday, slightly down from the 1,213 cases recorded during last year's Holi. In addition, a total of 4,929 traffic violations were noted, marking a 32% decrease from the 7,230 incidents reported in the previous year.

The enforcement drive aimed at curbing drunk driving and other traffic offenses included checkpoints across key roads. Police officials emphasized strict action against offenders to deter risky behaviors and ensure public safety during the festive celebrations.

(With inputs from agencies.)