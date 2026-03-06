Wall Street's Turbulence Amid Middle East Conflict: Markets React to Oil Surges and Job Data
Wall Street's main indexes fell due to Middle East conflicts driving up oil prices and unexpected job losses in February. The Dow dropped to a three-month low, and the U.S. economy showed signs of a weakening job market amid strikes and bad weather. Concerns of rising inflation loom heavily.
Wall Street's main indexes saw significant declines on Friday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average reaching a three-month low. Escalating conflicts in the Middle East have spurred fears of inflation, exacerbated by recent data indicating unexpected job losses in February.
Harsh winter weather and a strike by healthcare workers contributed to a weakening U.S. jobs market, leading to a rise in unemployment to 4.4%. This prompted traders to increase expectations of an interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve this June.
The ongoing U.S.-Israel air campaign against Iran has led to disruptions in oil shipments through the Strait of Hormuz, causing a spike in oil prices and fueling concerns of a potential inflation surge. Meanwhile, economic sectors across the board experienced downturns amid these global tensions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
