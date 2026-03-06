Wall Street's Turbulence Amid Middle East Conflict: Markets React to Oil Surges and Job Data

Wall Street's main indexes saw significant declines on Friday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average reaching a three-month low. Escalating conflicts in the Middle East have spurred fears of inflation, exacerbated by recent data indicating unexpected job losses in February.

Harsh winter weather and a strike by healthcare workers contributed to a weakening U.S. jobs market, leading to a rise in unemployment to 4.4%. This prompted traders to increase expectations of an interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve this June.

The ongoing U.S.-Israel air campaign against Iran has led to disruptions in oil shipments through the Strait of Hormuz, causing a spike in oil prices and fueling concerns of a potential inflation surge. Meanwhile, economic sectors across the board experienced downturns amid these global tensions.

