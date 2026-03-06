Fatal Collision: Lorry and Bus Crash Claims Lives in Mahabubnagar

A tragic accident unfolded in Kommireddypally village within the Moosapet limits of Mahabubnagar district when a lorry collided head-on with a TGSRTC bus, resulting in the immediate deaths of the lorry's driver and co-driver. The driver of the TGSRTC bus remains in critical condition, while approximately ten passengers were rushed to a nearby hospital for urgent medical care.

According to local police, the collision transpired in the early hours, leaving the lorry driver and his co-driver dead on the spot. The injured bus driver and ten passengers were swiftly transported to a local hospital for treatment. Authorities have commenced an investigation, with the deceased being sent for post-mortem examinations.

Meanwhile, in a separate incident, another bus-related accident occurred in the Choutuppal area of Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district. On Tuesday, an APSRTC bus carrying 36 passengers, en route to Hyderabad from Andhra Pradesh, collided with a truck near Dandumailaram. While no fatalities were reported, ten passengers sustained minor injuries and received necessary medical attention at a nearby hospital.

(With inputs from agencies.)