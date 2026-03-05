Amit Shah Launches Major Cooperative and Dairy Sector Initiatives in Odisha

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is set to launch a series of ambitious cooperative and dairy sector initiatives during his visit to Odisha. The visit starts with the dedication of a new Sulphuric Acid Plant by IFFCO in Paradip.

In Bhubaneswar, Shah will unveil Odisha's State Cooperative Policy, oversee the signing of several MoUs, including plans for Tribhuvan Cooperative University and the revival of Badamba Sugar Industries. Infrastructure projects and new digital portals also feature prominently in the itinerary.

The initiatives are part and parcel of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Sahkar se Samriddhi' program aimed at enhancing the cooperative sector's impact across the nation.