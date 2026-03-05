Left Menu

Amit Shah Launches Major Cooperative and Dairy Sector Initiatives in Odisha

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will inaugurate IFFCO's Sulphuric Acid Plant at Paradip and launch various cooperative and dairy initiatives in Bhubaneswar. This includes releasing Odisha's State Cooperative Policy, signing MoUs for educational revamps, and launching digital platforms. The events align with the 'Sahkar se Samriddhi' initiative.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is set to launch a series of ambitious cooperative and dairy sector initiatives during his visit to Odisha. The visit starts with the dedication of a new Sulphuric Acid Plant by IFFCO in Paradip.

In Bhubaneswar, Shah will unveil Odisha's State Cooperative Policy, oversee the signing of several MoUs, including plans for Tribhuvan Cooperative University and the revival of Badamba Sugar Industries. Infrastructure projects and new digital portals also feature prominently in the itinerary.

The initiatives are part and parcel of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Sahkar se Samriddhi' program aimed at enhancing the cooperative sector's impact across the nation.

