Amit Shah Launches Major Cooperative and Dairy Sector Initiatives in Odisha
Union Home Minister Amit Shah will inaugurate IFFCO's Sulphuric Acid Plant at Paradip and launch various cooperative and dairy initiatives in Bhubaneswar. This includes releasing Odisha's State Cooperative Policy, signing MoUs for educational revamps, and launching digital platforms. The events align with the 'Sahkar se Samriddhi' initiative.
- Country:
- India
Union Home Minister Amit Shah is set to launch a series of ambitious cooperative and dairy sector initiatives during his visit to Odisha. The visit starts with the dedication of a new Sulphuric Acid Plant by IFFCO in Paradip.
In Bhubaneswar, Shah will unveil Odisha's State Cooperative Policy, oversee the signing of several MoUs, including plans for Tribhuvan Cooperative University and the revival of Badamba Sugar Industries. Infrastructure projects and new digital portals also feature prominently in the itinerary.
The initiatives are part and parcel of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Sahkar se Samriddhi' program aimed at enhancing the cooperative sector's impact across the nation.
ALSO READ
Odisha's Go-Homestay Portal: A New Era of Community-Led Tourism
Amit Shah to Unveil Forensic Science Campus and New Criminal Laws Exhibition in Bhubaneswar
Intense Battle for Odisha's Rajya Sabha Seats Sparks Political Drama
BJD's Strategic Nominations Rock Odisha's Rajya Sabha Race
Amit Shah’s Odisha Visit: Boosting Security and Development